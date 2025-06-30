Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on RVNC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revance Therapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.