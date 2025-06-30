Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,028.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

