Reviewing CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) & Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of CPS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of CPS Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and CPS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -33.76% -627.53% -36.58% CPS Technologies -12.75% -18.95% -14.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and CPS Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $73.82 million 0.03 -$7.23 million $4,095.00 0.00 CPS Technologies $21.12 million 1.93 -$3.13 million ($0.20) -14.00

CPS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cemtrex. CPS Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cemtrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPS Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPS Technologies beats Cemtrex on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages that includes metal matrix composite components for hybrid circuits; and produces armor for naval and military applications. The company sells its products to microelectronics systems companies. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Norton, Massachusetts.

