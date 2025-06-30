Reviewing Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) and Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Acacia Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Acacia Diversified”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $20.97 billion 0.27 $498.10 million $35.62 12.32 Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Diversified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Group 1 Automotive and Acacia Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 3 5 0 2.63 Acacia Diversified 0 0 0 0 0.00

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $473.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Acacia Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Acacia Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 2.27% 17.96% 5.50% Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Acacia Diversified on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements. In addition, it offers consumer products under the EUFLORIA brand name for the distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Acacia Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

