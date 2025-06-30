Reviewing Janus International Group (JBI) and Its Peers

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Janus International Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janus International Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus International Group Competitors 242 1410 2268 108 2.56

Janus International Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Janus International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Janus International Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million $70.40 million 23.30 Janus International Group Competitors $6.91 billion $580.08 million 23.44

Janus International Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% Janus International Group Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Summary

Janus International Group rivals beat Janus International Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

