Reviewing London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) & Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 Deutsche Boerse 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deutsche Boerse pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Deutsche Boerse pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Boerse 28.89% 19.29% 0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group $10.96 billion 7.13 $875.36 million N/A N/A Deutsche Boerse $7.63 billion 8.03 $2.11 billion $1.15 28.29

Deutsche Boerse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than London Stock Exchange Group.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. The company was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Deutsche Boerse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty. The company also operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; Qontigo, an integrated suite of front-to-back investment management solution; and a central counterparty for equities and bonds, as well as provides pre-ipo and listing services. In addition, it offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; connectivity services; and global securities funding and financing, and collateral and liquidity management, as well as secured money, market transaction, and repos and securities lending transaction services. Further, the company provides order routing, settlement, asset management, and custody; investment distribution and placement; infrastructure and post-trading; index, analytics, and risk; securities transactions settlement; securities custody and administration; and market data and analytics services. Additionally, it operates third clearing house Nodal Clear; and specialized software as a service platform for trading participants and digital business platform, as well as offers information technology solutions, including financial market, commodities market, and network connectivity solutions under the Deutsche Börse and 7 Market Technology brands. The company was founded in 1585 and is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.