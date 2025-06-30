Reviewing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) & PENINSULA ENERG (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and PENINSULA ENERG (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lundin Mining and PENINSULA ENERG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 2 1 5 3.38 PENINSULA ENERG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENINSULA ENERG has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lundin Mining and PENINSULA ENERG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -2.34% 6.24% 3.50% PENINSULA ENERG N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and PENINSULA ENERG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.62 -$203.53 million ($0.13) -80.62 PENINSULA ENERG $11.87 million 5.30 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

PENINSULA ENERG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lundin Mining.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats PENINSULA ENERG on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About PENINSULA ENERG

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

