Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790.80 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 787.60 ($10.81), with a volume of 3263732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787 ($10.80).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.64) to GBX 750 ($10.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 754.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 699.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

