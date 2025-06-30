RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLI. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

