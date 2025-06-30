Robbins Farley Purchases 239 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.7% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NVDA stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,956,982.60. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,525,328.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

