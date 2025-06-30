Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 16,357 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $227.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.