Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 28,757 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $24,642,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,760.18. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.