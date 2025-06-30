Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 324 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $1,882,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

