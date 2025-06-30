Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $128.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 13.34%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

