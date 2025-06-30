Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 219.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $52.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Read Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.