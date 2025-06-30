Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $10,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $129,646.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,715.72. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WSM opened at $164.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

