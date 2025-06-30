Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 389,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.31, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,542.86%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.