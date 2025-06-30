Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 6,775 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Nomad Foods worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,552,000 after acquiring an additional 410,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $7,383,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $822.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.39 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

