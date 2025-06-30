Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $290.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.09. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

