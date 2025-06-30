Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Ternium worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 51.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of TX stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Ternium’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

