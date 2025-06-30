Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226,613 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 183,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 1,598.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 53,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $856.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

