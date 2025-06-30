Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,516 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Jackson Financial worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

