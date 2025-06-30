Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,136,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $137.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

