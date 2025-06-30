Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $34.76 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 17.74%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

