Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after acquiring an additional 471,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,000.19. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

