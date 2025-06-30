Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,689 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.80.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $189.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

