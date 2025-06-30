Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.58 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,158,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,841,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $736.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

