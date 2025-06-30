Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.62 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after buying an additional 1,277,328 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

NYSE:UPS opened at $101.22 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

