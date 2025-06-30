Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Hubbell by 21.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 43.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $406.58 on Monday. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.25.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

