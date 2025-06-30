Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.94 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

