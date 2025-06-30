Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6 Million Stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 970.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $176.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

