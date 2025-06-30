Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $178.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.