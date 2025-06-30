Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of StoneCo worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 1,486.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Santander raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

