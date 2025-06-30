Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.