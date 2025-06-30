Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $230.80 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.