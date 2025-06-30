Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.32 Million Stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.43% of Teradata worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 2,111.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDC opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 129.98% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Northland Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

