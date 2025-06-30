Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,104,000 after acquiring an additional 184,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $89.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $90.52.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This trade represents a 45.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $5,573,099.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,410.96. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.