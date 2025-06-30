Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 414,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 33.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE ELS opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.74%.

Insider Activity at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

