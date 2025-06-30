Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 298.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,343 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $53.65 on Monday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

