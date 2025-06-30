Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0%
NYSE:DE opened at $513.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
