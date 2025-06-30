Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:DE opened at $513.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.