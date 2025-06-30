Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,549 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.