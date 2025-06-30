Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12,084.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 138.71%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

