Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,981 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 66,702 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $202.98 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,286.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,299.52. This trade represents a 26.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.