Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,404 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after buying an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

