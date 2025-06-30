Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $916,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $37,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,100,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

