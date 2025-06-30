Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 16,208 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

