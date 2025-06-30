Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 85,234 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Premier were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464,710 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,354.82. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,119 shares of company stock worth $516,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Premier stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.57. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

