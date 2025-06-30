Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,134,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,977,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,210,502.55. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock worth $7,324,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:AGO opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.