Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 3,548.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $260,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

CVLT opened at $174.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.75. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.69 and a twelve month high of $192.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.46.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

