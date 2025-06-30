Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

CRBG stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

