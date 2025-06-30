Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,436 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

